Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 17th consecutive day; petrol price up by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 17th consecutive day. The price of petrol is increased by 20 paise a litre while that of diesel by 55 paise a litre.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 79.76 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.54 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 79.40 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.76 a litre in Mumbai.