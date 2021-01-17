Madhya Pradesh: 95 litres of illicit liquor seized in Pipalrawan in Dewas district, one arrested

Pipalrawan (Dewas district): The police here seized 95 litres of illicit liquor on Saturday and arrested one person under the campaign launched by district administration against illicit liquor, betting and gambling.

On the directives of Pipalrawan police station incharge Amit Singh Jadon, the police team reached Kumhariya Banveer village and Bawadiya village and found a person sitting near the furnace. He attempted to run away on seeing the police. Police held accused Rahul son of Bhagwantia Kanjar, resident Kanjar Dera. He presently lives at Kanjar Dera in Kumhariya Banveer.

Three furnaces of raw mahua liquor were found at the spot. Mahua liquor was being made on two furnaces. About 1,600 litres of lahan worth Rs 10,000 kept in drums was destroyed on the spot. Besides, 95 litres of hand made liquor worth Rs 15,000 kept in three plastic containers was seized by the police. Plastic drums, an iron furnace, coal, jaggery, salt and other materials used in making liquor were seized from him and a panchnama was made. As the accused had no licence to make liquor, he was arrested and a case was registered against him.