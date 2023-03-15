Goa resort violence: 'My son can barely walk or speak', says Delhi victim's father

The Delhi youth who was badly beaten up by a hotel staff in Goa this month, has vowed not to return to the popular tourist destination after the ordeal.

24-year-old Greater Noida resident, Jatin Sharma, was attacked with "knives and belts" by the hotel staff at the "Spazio Leisure" resort located near Anjuna beach. Sharma's family members were also attacked by the miscreants.

Sharma now says that he will never be able to go back to Goa again.

“We had been planning this trip for the past several months. This was my first time in Goa and the way I was assaulted with knives and belts, I will never be able to visit the place again,” Sharma said.

The victim also explained what happened between his family and the hotel staff earlier this week which led to the brawl.

Staff member passed 'indecent comment'

“My family of seven, including my mother and sister, landed in Goa and checked into a hotel on March 5.

"A few hours later, at the swimming pool, one of the staff members passed an indecent comment.

"When we raised it with the hotel staff, they suspended him for the period of our stay, but he started threatening us with consequences for complaining against him,” Sharma recalled.

Tourists attacked with knives, belts, bats

The suspended staff member then came back with a few of his friends and started arguing with Sharma and his family outside the resort which eventually led to the fight.

“They had knives, baseball bats, and belts, and started thrashing me, injuring the left side of my chest.

"When my uncle and 59-year-old father tried to intervene, they attacked them, too. My uncle sustained a cut on his right palm and my father suffered multiple injuries on his right hand,” Sharma, who runs a salon, said.

'Victim not able to speak or walk'

Meanwhile, the victim's father claimed that his son is not able to walk or speak properly since the incident.

“We went there to spend some quality time with our family, but it was cut short by such an unfortunate incident. My son can barely walk or speak properly. This is not how tourists should be treated, especially in their own country.”

Goa police have arrested four people, including main accused Royston, and raids are ongoing to arrest more, an officer said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident and said “anti-social" elements were behind it. “I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators," he said.