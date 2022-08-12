e-Paper Get App

Tourist bus catches fire in Delhi, no casualty reported

Information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Tourist bus catches fire in Delhi, no casualty reported (Representative Image) |

A private bus carrying tourists from south India caught fire on Friday morning near Sena Bhawan in central Delhi, officials said. No casualties were reported, a senior police officer said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 12.05 pm, they said.

The tourists were going to Indira Gandhi Memorial when the bus caught fire at a roundabout near Sena Bhawan. The bus was completely gutted in fire but no other vehicle was affected. Traffic was diverted on the route briefly, the police officer said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaTourist bus catches fire in Delhi, no casualty reported

RECENT STORIES

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian changemakers we should know about

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indian changemakers we should know about

Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on...

Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on...

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations in view of Covid cases, Centre...

Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations in view of Covid cases, Centre...

Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Women's IPL likely to start in March 2023: Report

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session

Mumbai blog: Maharashtra govt to table supplementary demands for 2022-23 during monsoon session