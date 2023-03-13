Anjuna resort violence: 'Tourist first threw stone at accused', says Goa CM

Instagram/Twitter

After the shocking incident on Sunday in which a tourist family was allegedly attacked with swords and knives in a resort in Goa’s famous Anjuna, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed media on Monday that both the parties involved in the incident are at fault.

As per his statement to the media, “The tourist first threw a stone at the accused after which they got furious and attacked the victims with knives.”

He further said: “Tourists coming to Goa should not take law into their hands, they should dial 100 and call police."

Sawant had earlier condemned the incident

However in contrast to his latest statement on the incident, earlier, taking notice of the incident Sawant had condemned the incident and said, “anti-social" elements were behind it.

In a tweet he had said, “Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly.”

The scuffle between locals and tourists

As per information, the tourists were staying at a resort called "Spazio Leisure" in Goa’s Anjuna when they were viciously attacked by some locals. One of the family members, Jatin Sharma, posted information about the incident on his Instagram account.

He claimed that after complaining about the personnel to the manager, the staff was changed and later fired. Jatin was attacked by three to four individuals with swords and knives. According to reports, the Anjuna police first arrested four of the defendants and issued Section 324 charges. Police eventually released them, though.

He also posted a video of the terrible tragedy on Instagram which has gone viral and in which miscreants can be seen beating Jatin and his family while a woman screams out for assistance.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Jatin’s family member explained, “After an altercation with the staff, the resort discharged them from the duties. Shortly after, when the family was taking a bath in the pool, one of the members spotted 14-15 people outside the resort."