Goa: Delhi family attacked by resort staff with swords and knives in Anjuna; CM Sawant condemns incident

Goa: Delhi couple attacked by resort staff with swords and knives; CM Sawant condemns incident | Representative Image

In the Anjuna region of Goa, a tourist family from Delhi is said to have been attacked with swords and knives. The tourists were staying at a resort called "Spazio Leisure" when they were viciously attacked by some outlaws. One of the family members, Jatin Sharma, posted information about the incident on his Instagram account.

He claimed that after complaining about the personnel to the manager, the staff was changed and later fired. Jatin was attacked by three to four individuals with swords and knives. According to reports, the Anjuna police first arrested four of the defendants and issued Section 324 charges. Police eventually released them, though.

Goa CM takes notice of the incident

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident and said “anti-social" elements were behind it. “I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators," he said.

As the situation worsened, Sawant imposed harsh measures, IPC section 307 was added to the FIR, and the police then detained three of the case's defendants.

Video of the assault has gone viral on social media

On social media, a video of the terrible tragedy has gone viral. In the video, miscreants can be seen beating Jatin and his family while a woman screams out for assistance.

Sharing the ordeal on Instagram, Jatin’s family member explained, “After an altercation with the staff, the resort discharged them from the duties. Shortly after, when the family was taking a bath in the pool, one of the members spotted 14-15 people outside the resort."

According to reports, the fight took place because the family members had minor altercation with resort staff.