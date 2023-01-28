Goa: SP flags off ‘Operation Jagruti’ to curb crimes committed at night

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valson flagged off patrol vehicles as part of ‘Operation Jagruti’ at the Porvorim police station on Friday evening.

Addressing media persons, SP Valson the North Goa District Police has initiated a special four-wheeler patrol drive ‘Operation Jagruti’ to curb street crimes.

“This operation has been initiated to provide safety to women at night. In all, 38 vehicles will be deployed and around 100 staff will manage this operation. Ten routes have been identified along with additional 40 internal routes in North Goa district, in which these 38 vehicles will be patrolling daily from 10 pm to 6 am,” said SP Valson.

“Besides attending to all other calls received from the control room, the main intention of the exercise is to assist/help any woman and child in distress and during odd hours.”

SP Valson mentioned that several tourists, both national and international, visit and reside in North Goa.

“This ‘Operation Jagruti’ will provide a sense of security to tourists, especially women tourists, who attend functions and parties at night. Apart from the designated vehicles, other vehicles which remain free during the night will be utilised for the purpose. Prevention of crimes is the primary purpose of ‘Operation Jagruti’,” said SP Valson.

SP Valson flagged off the vehicles in presence of DySP Jivba Dalvi, Police Inspector Anant Gaonkar, Police Inspector Rajesh Kumar and other police officials.

