 Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At Manohar Parrikar Airport In Pernem (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaRamakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At Manohar Parrikar Airport In Pernem (VIDEO)

Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At Manohar Parrikar Airport In Pernem (VIDEO)

Congress alleged that individuals from CM Sawant's own constituency of Sanquelim have been given preferential treatment, leaving the Pednekars feeling marginalised.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At Manohar Parrikar Airport In Pernem (VIDEO) |

Goa: Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate from North Goa criticised BJP for not providing jobs to Pernem residents after completion of Manohar Parrikar airport at Pernem.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's commitment to provide jobs to the locals during its inauguration over a year ago has yet to come to fruition, leaving the residents feeling disillusioned and disappointed.

The people were very much excited during the opening of the airport one year ago. Particularly among the youth of Pernem, who saw it as potential source of employment. However, their Optimism has turned frustration as the promised jobs fail to materialize. Congress alleged that individuals from CM Sawant's own constituency of Sanquelim have been given preferential treatment, leaving the Pednekars feeling marginalised.

Read Also
Sports Ministry Orders AIFF To Take 'Strong Action' Against Official Who Assaulted Women Footballers...
article-image

Recently, a group of locals expressed their grievances, urging Union Minister and BJP’s North Goa candidate, Shripad Naik, to step in and ensure that Pednekars are given opportunities with airlines operating at the airport. This outcry reflects a growing resentment towards both CM Sawant and Naik, whose assurances seem empty in light of unmet expectations.

Additionally, Ramakanth Khalap, the Congress candidate for Goa North Lok Sabha constituency, has condemned the situation, stating, "Jobs were promised for Pednekars but the jobs at the Manohar Parrikar airport has been given to people from either other Talukas like Bicholim and Sanquelim or the people residing in Maharashtra. This is fraud that has been committed towards the Pednekars and that's the result of them gheraoing the BJP candidate Shripad Naik. CM Sawant and Naik should realize that people will not buy their farce again and they will vote against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At...

Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At...

Goa Horror: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Strangled To Death In Vasco; 15-20 Suspects Being Questioned

Goa Horror: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Strangled To Death In Vasco; 15-20 Suspects Being Questioned

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Coal To Passport Tangle, A Tightrope For BJP

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Coal To Passport Tangle, A Tightrope For BJP

Preserve Goan Identity: Veteran Journalists Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Preserve Goan Identity: Veteran Journalists Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Goa News: Nuvem Residents Object To Proposed Road Widening Project, Submit Memo To PWD

Goa News: Nuvem Residents Object To Proposed Road Widening Project, Submit Memo To PWD