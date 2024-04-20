Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate From North Goa Slams BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Locals At Manohar Parrikar Airport In Pernem (VIDEO) |

Goa: Ramakant Khalap, Congress Candidate from North Goa criticised BJP for not providing jobs to Pernem residents after completion of Manohar Parrikar airport at Pernem.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's commitment to provide jobs to the locals during its inauguration over a year ago has yet to come to fruition, leaving the residents feeling disillusioned and disappointed.

The people were very much excited during the opening of the airport one year ago. Particularly among the youth of Pernem, who saw it as potential source of employment. However, their Optimism has turned frustration as the promised jobs fail to materialize. Congress alleged that individuals from CM Sawant's own constituency of Sanquelim have been given preferential treatment, leaving the Pednekars feeling marginalised.

Recently, a group of locals expressed their grievances, urging Union Minister and BJP’s North Goa candidate, Shripad Naik, to step in and ensure that Pednekars are given opportunities with airlines operating at the airport. This outcry reflects a growing resentment towards both CM Sawant and Naik, whose assurances seem empty in light of unmet expectations.

#WATCH | Ramakant Khalap, #Congress Candidate From North Goa Criticises #BJP For Not Providing Jobs To Pernem Residents After Completion Of Manohar Parrikar Airport At Pernem pic.twitter.com/YU2RzNGSs5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 20, 2024

Additionally, Ramakanth Khalap, the Congress candidate for Goa North Lok Sabha constituency, has condemned the situation, stating, "Jobs were promised for Pednekars but the jobs at the Manohar Parrikar airport has been given to people from either other Talukas like Bicholim and Sanquelim or the people residing in Maharashtra. This is fraud that has been committed towards the Pednekars and that's the result of them gheraoing the BJP candidate Shripad Naik. CM Sawant and Naik should realize that people will not buy their farce again and they will vote against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."