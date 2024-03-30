Sports Ministry Orders AIFF To Take 'Strong Action' Against Official Who Assaulted Women Footballers In Goa

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took notice of the alleged assault on two women footballers by an official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in Goa and asked the national body to take action against the accused.

Two players of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC have accused AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma of slapping and physically assaulting them in their hotel room on the night of March 28.

Sharma was allegedly in an inebriated state when he assaulted the women. This incident took place during the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL 2024) in Goa.

Thakur has now urged the AIFF to take strong legal action against the accused and assured of the safety of all footballers taking part in the IWL 2024.

"The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by their coach during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa.

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers.

"The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority," Thakur tweeted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Goa Football Association has already taken matters into their own hands and lodged a complaint at the Mapusa Police station against Sharma. The Khad FC team manager has also given a written assurance of safety to the footballers.