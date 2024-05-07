Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 11 Lakh Expected To Vote In Both Constituencies Of State

Panaji: North Goa candidate and sitting MP Shripad Naik was up and early to vote on Tuesday morning as both Lok Sabha seats in Goa went to polls. Contesting on a BJP ticket Naik was all smiles when the FPJ caught up with him this morning near his home near Old Goa.

“I am confident of the votes. People will vote for me," he said with confidence.

When reminded that the Congress says he is over killing the tourism bit and turning serene Goa into a concrete jungle his reply was curt. “For those who have done nothing for the state, on what basis are they talking about overkill of tourism,” he asked.

Naik added that till 9.30 am about 20 per cent had voted in Goa. “By afternoon that figure will rise to 50 per cent and by evening we will cross 70 per cent.”

More than 11 lakh are expected to vote in Goa today

More than 11 lakh are expected to vote in Goa today, the numbers almost equally divided between South and North Goa.

The main candidate opposite Naik is Ramakant Khallap from Congress. A lawyer by profession, Khallap was beaming with joy after casting his vote. He expressed confidence the he will the elections. “Yes I voted and the market tells me the votes will come to me. I am sure of it,” he said.

When reminded this opponent Shripad Naik is a strong contender, he said that the voters have a different view. “People are asking what their MP has done for them last so many years. They ask me that.”

The anti incumbency factor

About whether the anti incumbency factor will work, Khallap said the issue was brought up by his opponent Naik and not him. “It is Naik who spoke about this factor and told people about it. I never raised it,” he said.

When asked why the Congress was against tourism, Khallap corrected that he was never against tourism but not the way it was being done. “We need tourism because that is what Goa is about. It is a beautiful state. But we can’t over do the tourism bit,” he corrected.

Khallap had not checked on the number of voters who were out to vote till 10.30 am in the morning but he was sure the votes would come his way.