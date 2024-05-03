North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

The state of Goa comprises of 2 constituencies- South Goa and North Goa. Both are scheduled to go for poling during the phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections on May 7. North Goa constituency presently has 20 Vidhan Sabha Segments including Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, Santa Cruz, St.Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi and Priol.

BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik vs Congress’ Ramakant Khalap

North Goa will see a tough fight between BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik who is preparing victory for the sixth time in Lok Sabha battle of 2024 and Congress' Ramakant Khalap. Shripad Naik, 71, Union minister of state (MoS) for ports, shipping & waterways and tourism is a senior and very experienced politician who knows his battle-ground in and out. Congress has rested its hoped on Ramakant Khalap who was defeated by Naik in 1999 when Khalap had fought on the ticket of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. Khalap is a one time MP from North Goa who had represented the seat between 1996-1998.

North Goa- Previous election results

Since 1999, BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik has been holding the constituency of North Goa. The constituency witnessed 13 Lok Sabha battled till 2019 polls. BJP, Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have been the prominent parties in the constituency.

Since 1999, BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik has been winning the elections in North Goa | FPJ

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJPs Shripad Yesso Naik won the North Goa seat. With 2,44,844 votes, Yesso Naik defeated Congress' Girish Ray Chodankar by a margin of 80,247 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJPs Shripad Yesso Naik won the North Goa seat defeating Congress' Ravi Naik. by a margin of 1,05,599. In 2009 as well, BJP's Yesso Naik had clinched victory defeating Congress' Jitendra Raghuraj Deshprabhu by a margin of 6,353 votes.

North Goa Lok Sabha Seat Previous results | FPJ

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.