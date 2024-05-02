South Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More

South Goa Seat, Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights, Previous Results & More | FPJ

South Goa Lok Sabha constituency which was called Mormugao before 2008 is one of two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa along with North Goa. South Goa is scheduled to go for polling on May 7, during the phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency comprises of 20 Vidhan Sabha segments that include, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco Da Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem,

Sanvordem, Sanguem, Canacona.

BJP's Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo vs INC's Captain Viriato Fernandes

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from Bharatiya Janata Party and INC's Captain Viriato Fernandes are the key candidates that are in fray for the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. For the first time in south Goa, both the prominent parties have fielded first time entrants in 2024 election battle. The Congress has fielded a Kargil hero Captain Viriato Fernandes and the BJP, a corporate lady from the Dempo family, Pallavi Dempo. PallaviDempo, is one the richest candidates in the third phase spoke.

Previous results

The South Goa seat is believed to be a a Congress strong hold. While Congress has won the seat 10 times till 2019, the BJP has won the seat twice; in 1999 and 2014.

In Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of the INC had won the elections in South Goa constituency securing 201561 votes while 1,91,806 votes. He had defeated Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of the BJP by a margin of 9,755 votes. In 2014, BJP's Adv. Narendra Sawaikar won the seat defeating INC's Aleixo Laurenco by a margin of 32,330 votes.

In 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of the INC had won the seat defeating BJP's Adv. Narendra Sawaikar by a margin of 12,516 votes.

Counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4