Ajmer Seat, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Previous Results & More

Ajmer: The phase two of Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has total 25 seats, 12 of which went to polls on April 19. Remaining 13 were scheduled on April 26 during phase 2. Ajmer is among the 13 Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls on April 26. Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments including Dudu, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri. Ajmer seat encompasses parts of both Ajmer and Jaipur districts.

Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments. | FPJ

BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary vs INC's Ram Chandra Choudhary

Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on April 26, Friday. BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary is the current MP who fights the elections against INC's Ramachandra Chaudhary in the 2024 battle. Key issues of elections in Ajmer include, poor power supply, exam paper leaks issue, peoples' grievance of proper educational infrastructure, Road infrastructure, etc. While Bhagirath Chaudhry is eyeing to achieve hattrick this time, Congress has decided to rely on Ramchandra Chaudhary who is popularly known as the 'dairy king' of Ajmer. His connections with local farmers and confident profile in Ajmer dairy network is likely to pose a tough challenge for the BJP.

BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary vs INC's Ram Chandra Choudhary | FPJ

Previous results overview

During the last four Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has been holding the seat except for 2009, when Sachil Pilot won the seat on Congress ticket. However, Modi factor helped BJP to make a comeback in 2014. In 2019 Lok sabha Elections, BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary had clinched victory by defeating INC's Riju Jhunjhunwala by a margin of 4,16,424 votes. In 2014 too, BJP won the elections with Sanwar Lal Jat defeating Congress' Sachin Pilot by a margin of 1,71, 983 votes.

Previous four Lok Sabha Elections Winners | FPJ

In 2009, INC's Sachin Pilot had defeated BJP Kiran Maheshwari with a close margin of 76,135. In 2004, BJP's Rasa Singh Rawat had defeated INC's Haji Habibur Rehman.

Previous four Lok Sabha Elections results | FPJ

Counting of Lok sabha Elections will be held on June 4.