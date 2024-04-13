Goa Horror: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Strangled To Death In Vasco; 15-20 Suspects Being Questioned | Representative Image

Vasco: In a horrific and obnoxious case that has sent shock waves across the state of Goa, a five year old was raped, and strangled to death in the Vasco area of South Goa. What is even more shocking is that over 15 people were believed to be present at the spot when the crime was executed. Police have held 20 people for questioning as a part of their investigation into the case.

As per a report of ANI, SP South Goa, Sunita Sawant, said, "The girl's dead body has been examined by the police surgeon, and a post-mortem has been conducted. The post-mortem has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted, after which she was murdered by strangling." "We have rounded up nearly 15-20 labourers working in the building... Vasco Police has registered an offence on behalf of the state of sexual assault and murder under sections 376, 302 of the IPC, under the POCSO act, and also under the Goa Children Act... Rape and murder is confirmed due to strangulation," she added.

Similar incident reported in North Goa

This is not the first time such a heinous crime was reported in the state of Goa. Just a month ago, six-year-old child was allegedly raped by a Russian national. Reports said that the perpetrator fled the country after committing the crime. The incident was reported in North Goa’s Arambol village. Little did her parents know what ordeal she would be put through when they sent their little daughter for a camp. Days after returning from her camp the victim confided in her parents who later lodged a complaint on February 16th. However, by the time, the culprit had fled the country.

The incident draws attention to a serious concern on educating all children the importance of confidently communicating to parents about every small and big problem they face on a daily basis, before the situation goes out of control. Healthy and smooth communication between children and parents is the most important aspect of upbringing. Goa police will reportedly seek help from Russian authorities in a bid to arrest the accused.