 Chhattisgarh Polling Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh SAF Jawan Allegedly Commits Suicide With Service Rifle While On Duty
Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar reportedly shot himself with his service rifle, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the heartbreaking incident.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragedy struck during polling activities in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on April 26, as a jawan of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force, Head Constable Jiyalal Pawar, reportedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 am on Friday at a government school in Kuderadadar village, falling under the jurisdiction of Piparchhedi police station, where security personnel were stationed for poll duty.

Although deployed in the reserve team and not actively engaged in polling duties, Pawar allegedly took his own life in a room within the school premises. The MP Special Armed Force, Battalion no. 34, mourns the loss of one of its own.

Upon receiving the distressing news, local authorities swiftly responded, dispatching a police team to the scene. The body was subsequently moved for postmortem examination. Despite thorough examination, no suicide note was discovered at the location, leaving authorities to initiate an investigation into the tragic event.

The timing of the incident adds a somber note to the ongoing polling activities, particularly in the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, where the second phase of general elections is underway.

The loss of Head Constable Pawar casts a shadow over the dedicated efforts of security personnel ensuring the smooth conduct of electoral processes.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

