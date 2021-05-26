Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 25, 2021:

1. Sea water enters residential areas in West Bengal's Digha as Cyclone Yaas rages

As Cyclone Yaas passed through coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, several areas have now been inundated, with villages and towns in the coastal districts have faced damages. One individual has passed way in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

The seaside towns of Digha and Mandarmoni in Purba Medinipur and Fraserganj and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas were among the areas affected by a storm surge of more than 2 metres above the astronomical tide level. The surging waters have breached embankments at several places in the two coastal districts and the water levels of several rivers including Bidyadhari, Hooghly and Rupnarayan had also risen.

Visuals shared online showed sea waves touching coconut tree-tops and cars floating in floodwaters. Over the last few days, people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas had started moving to a cyclone shelter in Digha. The NDRF had earlier said that it was undertaking evacuation efforts in the area, with people in temporary shelters being moved out.

Visuals share on Wednesday show water from the sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore. As per images shared by the Congress' West Bengal unit, roads are now flooded, with waves cresting over the embankment.