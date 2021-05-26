Amid vaccine supply crunch, Delhi in talks to procure Sputnik V; quantity yet to be decided says Kejriwal

In recent days, a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi had let to the closure of numerous inoculation centres, even as the state government sought to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. But while talks with two of these - Pfizer and Moderna may not have panned out, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that Delhi would soon get doses of Sputnik V.

According to Kejriwal, talks with the makers of Sputnik V are presently underway. "They will give us anti-Covid vaccine, but quantity yet to be decided," he explained.