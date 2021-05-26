'COVID-19 vaccines absolutely important to defeat pandemic': PM Modi as cases surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that the coronavirus pandemic is the worst crisis humanity has faced in decades and has not seen a crisis like this in a century.

In a keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the ongoing Covid-19 crisis "the worst crisis humanity has faced in decades".

PM Modi said that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in the future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

“The pandemic has impacted every nation. Our planet will not be same after Covid-19. In the times to come, we will remember events in the future as either pre or post-Covid,” PM Modi said while speaking during the virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he described vaccines as absolutely important to save lives and defeat coronavirus.

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

"We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID-19 vaccines," PM Modi said.