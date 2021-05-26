Buddha Purnima 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind, and others greet citizens virtually

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday also extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, urging people to follow the path of wisdom, compassion and service shown by Buddha.

"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. The teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering. Let us follow the path of wisdom, compassion & service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through our collective resolve & concerted efforts," he tweeted.