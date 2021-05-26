Six months of farmers' protest marked by burning of effigies and black flags; security tightened at Delhi border

On November 26, 2020, hundreds of farmers began marching towards Delhi's borders in protest against three recently passed farm laws. The agitators congregated in and around Delhi, setting up makeshift camps and braving heat, cold and the COVID-19 pandemic to make their points heard. Multiple rounds of talks with the Central government failed to resolve the issue, and six months later they still remain in the vicinity of Delhi, with no clear end in sight.

On Wednesday, protesting farmers at the Ghaziabad border observed a 'black day' amid heavy security deployment. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed men and women waving black flags and milling about even as uniformed officials stood by. As people gathered, security has also been tightened at Delhi's Singhu border.

The protest comes even as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are observing a lockdown due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. But while many were photographed wearing masks, some appeared to be ignoring both social distancing protocols and rules regarding mask usage.

The hashtag 'National Black Day' is now trending on Twitter, used by the Congress and other critics. Similar hashtags are also being used by the protesters. Visuals shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha Twitter handle shows farmers lighting effigies on fire and protests with posters and black flags in various parts of the country.