Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu hoists black flag at his house in support of protesting farmers; watch video

Punjab, May 25 (ANI): Former Cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife Navjot Kaur unfurl a Black flag on top of his house during the "Black Day" celebration in support of farmers protest against center government for three farm laws, in Patiala on Tuesday.
Chandigarh: Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday put up a black flag at his house in Punjab's Patiala district in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

"Hoisting the Black Flag in Protest ... Every Punjabi must support the Farmers !!," said Sidhu in a tweet.

In a short video clip posted on his Twitter handle, Sidhu, who was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said the flag is a sign of rejection of the farm legislations.

He said Punjab is fighting against the three "black" laws which will completely destroy the farming community.

Farmer bodies have given a call to observe May 26 as a "black day" to mark six months of the agitation against the laws.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for the resumption of talks.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the legislations.

