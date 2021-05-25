'There'll be no crowding': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on nationwide protest being observed by farmers on May 26

Just a day left for the nationwide protest on May 26 organised by farmers' union Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark six months of the agitation against the three controversial farm laws enacted by the Central government, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait today said that the farmers while protesting against the laws no kind of crowding will be done or public meetings will be held.

The BKU leader said that the farmers will put up black flags wherever they are and nobody shall be marching to Delhi. The protest is being carried out as it has been 6 months now but the Centre hasn't taken back black laws.

Women protesters have been stitching thousands of black flags for the nationwide protests. The flags carry names of the respective farmer union with slogans like Kisan Ekta Zindabad. The women said that the coronavirus pandemic is not a threat to them, so they don't need masks. The real threat is from Centre's three farm laws as they favour corporate interests and will destroy their livelihoods.