'There'll be no crowding': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on nationwide protest being observed by farmers on May 26

Just a day left for the nationwide protest on May 26 organised by farmers' union Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark six months of the agitation against the three controversial farm laws enacted by the Central government, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait today said that the farmers while protesting against the laws no kind of crowding will be done or public meetings will be held.
The BKU leader said that the farmers will put up black flags wherever they are and nobody shall be marching to Delhi. The protest is being carried out as it has been 6 months now but the Centre hasn't taken back black laws.
Women protesters have been stitching thousands of black flags for the nationwide protests. The flags carry names of the respective farmer union with slogans like Kisan Ekta Zindabad. The women said that the coronavirus pandemic is not a threat to them, so they don't need masks. The real threat is from Centre's three farm laws as they favour corporate interests and will destroy their livelihoods.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) said: "After months of protesting against anti-farm laws, determination is same as it was first day when we arrived at borders. The country and farmers have to battle not only with pandemic but the government. The farmers are risking their lives to save future and waiting for justice."
It added, "Women activists of its farm organization are making black flags to put on top of houses on May 26. A total of 1,000 flags have sent to the Tikri border and preparing 800 for own villages".
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers belonging to Punjab and Haryana have set out for Delhi in cavalcades, some stretches for 20 km, for the May 26 rally. Packed in hundreds of tractor-trailers, buses, cars and motorcycles loaded with eatables these farmers belong to various farm unions. They will join the farmers camping at Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi since November 26 last year.
On Sunday, the leaders of as many as 12 opposition parties backed the Samyukuta Kisan Morcha's call for a nationwide protest . Among the signatories are four sitting chief ministers. The joint statement has been signed by Congress acting president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (DMK) and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (JMM). The Other signatories include former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (NC), former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, D Raja of CPI and Sitaram Yechury of the CPI-M.