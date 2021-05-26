'Please pray for us': Twitter alarmed as Cyclone Yass begins landfall process; share visuals

The landfall process of Cyclone Yass started around 9 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and is expected to continue for about three to four hours, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media, he further said that the tail of the cyclone is expected to completely move to the landmass by 1 pm.

"Wind speed is estimated to be around 120-140 km per hr. It is expected that this wind speed will continue in Balasore. In the Mayurbhanj district, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 km per hour. After that, it will gradually slow down," Jena said.

People in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand woke up to strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday morning and braced for the cyclone.

Over 11.5 lakh people were on Tuesday were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal to prevent deaths and injuries ahead of the impending landfall of the cyclone Yaas.

Two persons had been electrocuted and at least 80 houses damaged in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts due to strong winds and heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

As the cyclones continues to wreak havoc in the northern part of the country, many people have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos from the scene. People across India are praying for those facing the storm and hoping that we will come out of this soon.

