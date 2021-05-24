COVID-19: RDIF and Panacea Biotec launch production of Sputnik V in India; 100 million doses to be produced per year

In a latest development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, today launched production of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. The first batch of the vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi town in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control.

However, the full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer. Company’s facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

The first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus - Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021 and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.

So far, the vaccine has been registered in 66 countries globally with total population of over 3.2 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6 percent based on the analysis of data on coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.