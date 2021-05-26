Stock market movers: Top 10 gainers and losers on BSE, NSE on May 26

The equity benchmark Sensex rallied 380 points on Wednesday, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC and TCS amid a largely positive trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 379.99 points or 0.75 percent higher at 51,017.52, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 93 points or 0.17 percent to 15,301.45.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys, M&M, Maruti and HDFC.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, ONGC and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

Sensex Gainers

Bajaj Finserv: The stock was the top winner in the Sensex pack. It rose to an intra day high of Rs 11,974.15 before closing at Rs 11,919.55, up 548.45 points or 4.82 percent. Bajaj Finance: It rose to an intra day high of Rs 5,793 before closing at 5,771.65, up 152.85 points or 2.72 percent. Infosys: The stock rose to an intra day high of Rs 1,400 to close at Rs 1,397.35, up 35.45 points or 2.60 percent. Maruti: The stock was trading intra day high of Rs 7,055.10 before closing at Rs 7,028.45, up 118.70 points or 1.72 percent. HDFC: The stock was trading intra day high at Rs 2,575.10 before closing at Rs 2,568, up 39.10 points or 1.55 percent.

BSE losers

Powergrid: The stock was the top loser in the Sensex pack. It traded at an intra day low of Rs 225 before closing at Rs 225.70, down 7.25 points or 3.11 percent. NTPC: The stock was trading at an intra day low of Rs 110.90 before closing at Rs 111.25, down 2 points or 1.77 percent. ONGC: The stock was trading at an intra day low of Rs 113 before closing at Rs 113.25, down 1.35 points or 1.18 percent. Kotak Bank: The stock was trading at an intra day low of Rs 1,737.50 before closing at Rs 1,740.60, down 9.80 points or 0.56 percent. Dr Reddy: The stock was trading at an intra day low of Rs 5,275 before closing at Rs 5,288, down 21.90 points or 0.41 percent.

Nifty50 gainers

Bajaj Finserv: The top gainer in Nifty50. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 12,513.40 per piece before closing at Rs 11,900, 524.15 points up or 4.61 percent. Bajaj Finance: It touched an intraday high of Rs 6,180.50 to close at Rs 5,768.55, up 149.90 points or 2.67 percent. Infosys: The stock touched intraday high of Rs 1,497.75 to close at Rs 1,395, up 33.40 points or 2.45 percent. Grasim: The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,512.35 before closing at Rs 1,408 per piece, up 33.10 points or 2.41 percent. Wipro: It touched an intra-day high of Rs 569.30 to close at Rs 527.25, up 9.70 points or 1.87 percent up.

Nifty50 losers