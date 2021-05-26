India reports 2,08,921 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths in last 24 hours

Following a dip below the two lakh mark, India's daily COVID-19 case tally has once again risen slightly to stand at 2,08,921 on Wednesday morning. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 24,95,591. As per Health Ministry data, 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities till date to 3,11,388. At the same time, 2,95,955 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, there has been a decrease of 91,191 active cases over the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has now increased to 89.66% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 11.45%.

With 4,24,402 cases, Karnataka presently has the highest number of active COVID-19 patients, while Maharashtra follows with 3,17,038 active cases. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu follow, with both states being above the one lakh mark. At the same time, over 20 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.