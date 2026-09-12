FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Xi Jinping In India, India-Russia Defence Push'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:





1. India-China Ties: Why Past LAC Standoffs Mean New Delhi Must Stay Watchful After Xi Jinping's Return To Beijing

Since 2014, diplomatic warmth has repeatedly preceded ground assertions, from the Chumar incursion during Xi's 2014 visit to the 2020 Galwan clash following the Mamallapuram summit. (Read more...)

2. India-Russia Defence Push: How Su-57, $11 Billion 'Super Sukhoi' Upgrade Will Bolster IAF Amid Rising Challenges

Russia has reportedly proposed joint production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighters and an $11-billion upgrade of India's Su-30MKI fleet amid the IAF's fighter shortage. The modernisation could equip around 260 Su-30MKIs with advanced radars, avionics, electronic-warfare systems and weapons. The Su-57 proposal reportedly includes technology transfer and local production in India. (Read more...)

Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek.



During today’s meeting we talked about:



Closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030.



Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy,… pic.twitter.com/nLaMDxnDEc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

3. Global South Must Move From Rule Taker To Rule Shaper, PM Modi Tells BRICS Summit

PM Modi urged the Global South to become a global “rule shaper” at the BRICS Summit, proposing governance reforms, UNSC changes and a seafarers’ network. (Read more...)

Sharing my opening remarks during the BRICS Session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.’

https://t.co/g31TharSOc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

4. BRICS 2026: PM Modi Calls Summit 'Historic' As Grouping Marks 20 Years, Raises Seafarers' Safety Concerns - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi called for reforms in global governance while opening the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. He said the Global South had long been made to sit in the “back row” and urged countries to transform the “pyramid of power and privilege” into a “platform of partnership”. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: During the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome and greet you all to India. India’s BRICS chairmanship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach. Resilience, innovation, cooperation, and… pic.twitter.com/8GWE5tWXPk — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

5. BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Welcomes Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian, Ramaphosa Among Global Leaders In Delhi | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcoming global leaders to New Delhi as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among those attending. (Read more...)

6. China Southern Airlines To Resume Delhi-Guangzhou Flights After Six-Year Hiatus From September 21

China Southern Airlines will resume daily direct flights between New Delhi and Guangzhou from September 21, 2026, ending a six-year suspension. The service, operated using Boeing 737 aircraft, marks the airline’s return to India and comes amid improving bilateral ties, expanding air connectivity, and efforts to boost trade, tourism, student travel and people-to-people exchanges. (Read more...)

7. Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange Announces Mumbai March On September 20, Urges Supporters To Start Preparing For Agitation

Manoj Jarange Patil has called a meeting of Maratha community members at Antarwali Sarati on Saturday to decide the date and course of the proposed march to Mumbai. The meeting coincides with Day 15 of his indefinite hunger strike. Jarange said the community would head to Mumbai regardless of government permission and reiterated his plan to protest at Azad Maidan. (Read more...)

8. Thane Snakebite Awareness Campaign: Tribal Schools, Hostels To Get Prevention And Emergency Response Training From September 19

Thane’s Tribal Development Department will conduct a snakebite awareness campaign from September 19-26 across residential schools and hostels. The drive will promote scientific awareness, safety protocols and immediate medical care, following Maharashtra’s decision to classify snakebite as a notified disease. (Read more...)

9. Mumbai Modak Mahotsav 2026: BMC To Deliver Traditional Ukadiche And Fried Modaks To Doorsteps From September 14

BMC’s Modak Mahotsav 2026 will offer Mumbaikars traditional ukadiche and fried modaks made by women’s self-help groups. Citizens can register online for doorstep delivery across Mumbai from September 14. The initiative aims to bring festive treats to homes while supporting women entrepreneurs. (Read more...)

10. India Name 24-Member Probable Squad For 2026 Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup Title Defence In Dhaka

India have named a 24-member probable squad for the 2026 Men's Asia Cup for the Blind in Dhaka. The list will be trimmed to 17 after a national camp assessing players' performance, fitness, skills and combinations. India won the inaugural 2016 edition in Kochi. (Read more...)