BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Welcomes Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian, Ramaphosa Among Global Leaders In Delhi | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcoming some of the world’s most prominent political leaders to New Delhi as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among the key leaders arriving in the capital for the two-day summit.

The gathering brings together the expanded 11-member BRICS grouping, along with partner and outreach countries and senior representatives of international organisations. With major global powers and developing economies represented, the summit has emerged as a major diplomatic event for India, with Modi set to hold a series of bilateral meetings alongside the main BRICS deliberations.

PM Modi Welcomes Global Leaders To Delhi

Modi has been at the centre of the diplomatic engagements as leaders began arriving in the national capital ahead of the summit. The Prime Minister has already held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while several other leaders are scheduled to meet him during their stay in Delhi.

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Among the most closely watched engagements is Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in India on Saturday for his first visit to the country in nearly seven years. Putin was also among the prominent leaders to reach the capital ahead of the summit.

The arrival of Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian and Ramaphosa gives the summit significant geopolitical weight and provides Modi with an opportunity to engage directly with leaders of major powers on issues ranging from global conflicts and trade to economic cooperation and strategic relations.

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Xi Jinping, Putin Among Key Leaders At Modi-Hosted Summit

The core BRICS grouping is represented by India, China, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Ethiopia, the UAE, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Modi is hosting the summit as leaders discuss global governance, economic cooperation, trade, development and issues affecting the Global South.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s presence is particularly significant for India, coming after years of strained ties following the 2020 border tensions. His meeting with Modi is expected to draw considerable attention as both countries seek to stabilise bilateral relations while maintaining dialogue on unresolved issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presence is also important for New Delhi, given the longstanding India-Russia strategic partnership and their continuing cooperation in areas including defence, energy and trade.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the other prominent leaders participating in the summit. Brazil is being represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on behalf of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while Saudi Arabia is represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

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Modi’s Bilateral Meetings Add To Summit Diplomacy

Beyond the formal BRICS sessions, Modi’s schedule is packed with bilateral engagements with visiting leaders. The Prime Minister’s meetings with Putin and Pezeshkian have already highlighted India’s focus on maintaining diplomatic engagement across competing geopolitical blocs.

Modi has also held talks with other visiting leaders, including South African President Ramaphosa, with discussions expected to cover trade, investment, energy, connectivity and wider strategic cooperation.

The bilateral meetings are particularly important for India as New Delhi continues to pursue its policy of strategic autonomy, maintaining close engagement with Russia and the Global South while simultaneously strengthening ties with other major economies.

Partner Countries Join Modi In Delhi

The BRICS summit has also brought a wider group of partner and outreach countries to New Delhi. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ugandan Vice-President Jessica Alupo are among the prominent representatives associated with the summit.

Their participation gives Modi an opportunity to engage with a broader group of countries beyond the core BRICS membership and strengthen India’s outreach across Asia, Africa and other parts of the developing world.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is also attending the summit, adding further significance to discussions on multilateralism, global governance and reform of international institutions.

Why Modi’s BRICS Hosting Matters

For Modi and India, hosting the expanded BRICS grouping provides a major diplomatic platform to project New Delhi’s priorities on global governance, economic cooperation and the concerns of developing nations.

The summit is taking place amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, tensions in West Asia and continuing uncertainty over global trade and energy flows. With leaders holding differing positions on several of these issues, building consensus within the expanded grouping will be one of the key challenges.

At the same time, Modi’s meetings with Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian and other visiting leaders allow India to pursue bilateral priorities on the sidelines of the summit. With the world’s major powers and Global South leaders gathered in Delhi, the BRICS Summit gives the Prime Minister a significant opportunity to showcase India’s role as a diplomatic bridge between competing geopolitical blocs.