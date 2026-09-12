BRICS 2026: PM Modi Calls Summit 'Historic' As Grouping Marks 20 Years, Raises Seafarers' Safety Concerns - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi as India hosted the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The summit got underway with PM Modi delivering his opening address and welcoming the participating leaders to India. In his remarks, the Prime Minister said India’s BRICS chairship is being guided by a people-centric and humanity-first approach.

Highlighting the significance of the grouping completing two decades, Modi described the current phase as historic, saying 20 years of BRICS represents a period of maturity and greater responsibility for the bloc.

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Outlining India’s key priorities for its BRICS chairship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability remained at the heart of the country’s agenda.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of making BRICS cooperation more people-centric, saying special emphasis was placed on connecting the grouping’s work with ordinary citizens. He said more than 350 meetings were organised across around 30 cities as part of India’s BRICS chairship.

Call for global governance reforms

Calling for reforms in global governance, PM Modi said the Global South had long been made to sit in the “back row”, stressing the need to give developing nations a greater voice in global decision-making.

PM Modi called for transforming the existing “pyramid of power and privilege” into a “platform of partnership”, advocating a more inclusive and representative global order.

He further said BRICS provides a platform for negotiators and policymakers from the Global South to develop leadership, strengthen cooperation and play a greater role in shaping the global order.

Maritime security concerns highlighted

Addressing concerns over maritime security and the safety of seafarers, PM Modi highlighted the loss of many lives during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He stressed that protecting those working at sea is essential for the smooth functioning of global maritime trade.