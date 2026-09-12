BRICS 18th Summit 2026: From Gujarat's Bhakarwadi To Tamil Nadu's Murukku, What's Special Menu For Leaders At Delhi's Top Hotels?

From Gujarat's Bhakarwadi To Tamil Nadu's Murukku, What's Special Menu For Leaders At Delhi's Top Hotels? | X/ DD India

As Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026, world leaders and senior delegates are being welcomed not just with diplomatic meetings but also with a taste of India's diverse culinary traditions. Several top hotels in the national capital have curated special menus featuring regional Indian snacks, sweets and delicacies for visiting dignitaries. The food offerings are designed to showcase India's rich gastronomic heritage, with traditional recipes from different states finding a place alongside contemporary hospitality.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Special Menu For BRICS Leaders At Delhi's Top Hotels

As the national capital hosts the 18th summit at Bharat Mandapam, the two-day summit brings together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries along with outreach invitees. Chefs have created dishes that combine tradition and modernity for corporate groups, diplomats, their spouses and world leaders staying at some of Delhi's opulent hotels. The Taj Mahal, The Leela Palace and The LaliT are among the hotels that have prepared special culinary experiences for the dignitaries.

Among the highlights are popular snacks such as Gujarat's bhakarwadi, known for its crisp texture and spiced filling, and Tamil Nadu's murukku, a crunchy rice-flour snack traditionally prepared during festivals and special occasions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Galouti Kebabs And Millet Dishes At The LaLiT

The LaLiT has also prepared a menu celebrating India's regional culinary heritage while incorporating contemporary influences, NDTV reported. The spread includes refined versions of classics such as galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads, along with millet-based dishes highlighting traditional Indian ingredients.

The spread brings together flavours from different parts of the country, allowing international guests to experience India's culinary diversity without having to travel beyond Delhi. Regional sweets and savouries are being presented as part of the hospitality arrangements at some of the capital's prominent hotels.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At The Leela Palace, chefs have prepared a menu that seeks to showcase Indian culinary heritage. The hotel has also included traditional grains such as barley, millet, jowar and Bihar's sattu.

The special menus are particularly significant during a summit such as BRICS, where food can become an informal cultural bridge between participating nations. Alongside official meetings and diplomatic discussions, traditional Indian cuisine offers delegates an opportunity to discover the country's food traditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BRICS Leaders Summit Schedule

The summit is scheduled to begin on September 12, with leaders arriving at Bharat Mandapam at 2 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for delegates at 7:30 pm at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. The summit will resume the next day at 10 am on September 13.