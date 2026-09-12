India-Russia Defence Push: How Su-57, $11 Billion 'Super Sukhoi' Upgrade Will Bolster IAF Amid Rising Challenges | Canva

New Delhi: India-Russia defence cooperation is once again emerging as a key component of New Delhi’s security strategy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin holding high-level discussions amid shifting geopolitical equations and growing regional security challenges.

Moscow has reportedly put forward an extensive defence package for India, including joint production of the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter and an ambitious USD 11-billion programme to upgrade the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) existing Su-30MKI fleet into what is being described as the 'Super Sukhoi'. The proposals come at a crucial juncture for the IAF, which is struggling with a major shortage of fighter squadrons while facing an increasingly sophisticated threat environment.

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IAF Faces Fighter Squadron Shortfall

The IAF currently operates around 29 to 31 active fighter squadrons, considerably below its officially sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. The shortage becomes particularly key in the context of India’s potential requirement to simultaneously deal with threats from Pakistan and China.

The retirement of legacy platforms such as the MiG-21 has further reduced the number of available fighter aircraft. At the same time, India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter programme, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still some years away from entering service, with its maiden flight expected around 2029–30.

This has created a capability gap that needs to be addressed before the next generation of Indian-designed combat aircraft becomes available in meaningful numbers. Russia’s latest proposals directly target this gap by offering both a new-generation fighter and an extensive upgrade package for aircraft already forming the backbone of the IAF.

Su-57 Could Give India Fifth-Generation Capability

The proposed introduction of the Russian Su-57 would give India access to a fifth-generation stealth fighter equipped with low-observable technology, advanced sensors, electronic warfare capabilities and network-centric combat systems.

Russia has reportedly shown willingness to explore local joint production, technology transfers and greater integration of Indian requirements into the programme. Such an arrangement could be particularly important for India’s push towards domestic defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The proposed weapons package could further enhance the aircraft’s combat potential. Reports have highlighted the possible integration of around 300 long-range R-37M air-to-air missiles, giving the IAF an additional long-range aerial engagement capability.

For India, the attraction is not simply the acquisition of another fighter aircraft but the possibility of obtaining advanced technology while simultaneously developing domestic manufacturing and maintenance capabilities.

$11 Billion ‘Super Sukhoi’ Upgrade

While the Su-57 would represent a major technological addition, the proposed 'Super Sukhoi' programme could provide the IAF with a more immediate boost. India operates roughly 260 Su-30MKIs, making the aircraft one of the most important platforms in its combat fleet. The proposed USD 11-billion modernisation programme would involve extensive upgrades to these aircraft in phases.

The upgraded fighters could receive advanced AESA radars, modern avionics, next-generation electronic-warfare suites, improved engines and enhanced weapons systems. The objective would be to dramatically increase the combat effectiveness of the existing Su-30MKI fleet rather than wait for new fighter programmes to deliver aircraft in large numbers.

With the Su-30MKI already deeply integrated into the IAF’s operational and maintenance infrastructure, the upgrade could also offer India a relatively quicker and more economical way of increasing combat capability.

'Kill Switch' Concerns & Strategic Autonomy

The debate over Russian and Western fighter platforms is also closely linked to India’s long-standing policy of strategic autonomy. A major concern for any country dependent on foreign military technology is operational dependence on the supplier. Western defence platforms, particularly advanced American systems, can involve stringent end-user monitoring arrangements, software restrictions, cybersecurity protocols and controls over sensitive technologies.

Critics argue that such dependence could create vulnerabilities during a major conflict. The oft-discussed 'digital kill switch' argument refers to the broader concern that sophisticated foreign-made weapons could become dependent on the original manufacturer for software updates, mission-system support, targeting data, spare parts or other critical services.

While claims of a literal remote-operated kill switch should be treated cautiously, the underlying concern about foreign dependency is a genuine strategic issue for countries operating imported high-end weapons.

If Washington or another supplier were to restrict software updates, spare parts, technical assistance or operational support because of a geopolitical disagreement, a country could potentially face difficulties maintaining its fleet at full combat effectiveness.

Russia, meanwhile, has traditionally offered India extensive technology transfer, localised production and domestic maintenance arrangements. Moscow’s willingness to integrate customised weapons and facilitate local MRO capabilities could therefore appeal to New Delhi’s requirement for greater operational independence.

China’s J-20 Adds To India’s Urgency

The requirement for advanced fighters has become more pressing because of China’s rapidly expanding air power. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force has continued to expand its fleet of J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters while simultaneously strengthening military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control.

Pakistan is also upgrading its air capabilities through modern multi-role fighters, electronic-warfare systems and advanced weapons. For India, this creates a two-front challenge in which both the numerical strength and technological quality of the IAF become critical factors.

Fighter Jets Alone Cannot Guarantee Air Superiority

Modern air warfare requires more than advanced fighter aircraft. Effective air superiority depends on a layered ecosystem involving long-range surveillance, airborne early-warning systems, electronic warfare, secure communications, fighter aircraft and ground-based air-defence systems.

India’s S-400 systems already form an important part of its long-range air-defence architecture. Additional air-defence capabilities, potentially including shorter-range point-defence systems such as the Pantsir family, could complement long-range systems and fighter aircraft.

The combination of advanced stealth fighters, upgraded Su-30MKIs, long-range air-defence systems and networked surveillance could provide India with a more comprehensive aerial shield.

For New Delhi, the challenge is ultimately about balancing immediate operational requirements with long-term self-reliance. The Su-57 could offer access to fifth-generation technology, while the 'Super Sukhoi' programme could keep India’s existing heavyweight fighter fleet relevant for years to come.

With China and Pakistan continuing to modernise their air forces, India’s decisions on fighter acquisitions, technology transfers and domestic production will play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future air power and strategic deterrence.