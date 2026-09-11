Diplomacy On Wheels: PM Modi And President Putin’s Car Ride After Delhi Bilateral Meeting Grabs Attention | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a car ride after their bilateral meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.

The two leaders travelled together to the India-Russia INNOPROM exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in Putin’s armoured Russian limousine, creating a notable moment on the sidelines of the summit.

The car ride came after a crucial 40-minute bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin, during which the two leaders reaffirmed the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Trade, energy, defence, technology, investment and connectivity were among the key areas discussed.

The joint visit to the exhibition highlighted industrial collaboration between India and Russia, while the BRICS Business Forum focused on trade, investment, innovation, supply chains and economic cooperation among businesses from member countries.

Leaders hold bilateral talks, discuss strategic partnership

Modi and Putin held their meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where they reviewed the progress of their bilateral partnership and discussed issues of strategic importance.

The Russian President, who is on a three-day visit to India for the BRICS Summit, met Modi as Moscow continues to remain one of New Delhi’s key strategic partners.

The two leaders shared a warm hug before beginning their second meeting this year. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

Modi also gifted Putin the Russian translation of the Thirukkural, written by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. The work contains extensive writings on agriculture and farmers.

Putin’s India visit amid focus on trade and defence ties

Putin’s visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. He had last visited India in December 2025 for the India-Russia summit.

The Russian leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit follows his meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek last week.

During their meeting in Bishkek, Modi had urged Putin to move from an “endless war towards the end of war,” referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began five years ago following Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Defence cooperation is expected to be among the key areas discussed by the two leaders, including ongoing and prospective defence projects.

Speaking to Indian mediapersons ahead of Putin’s visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties and ongoing global issues, with the Russian President informing Modi about the current situation in the Ukraine conflict.

China meeting with Modi being arranged

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said that a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi is being arranged.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

During the summit, leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, the Foreign Ministry said.