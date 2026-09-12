Mumbai Modak Mahotsav 2026: BMC To Deliver Traditional Ukadiche And Fried Modaks To Doorsteps From September 14 |

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up to welcome Lord Ganesha, the city’s favourite festive sweet is all set to reach homes in a new way. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has organised ‘Modak Mahotsav 2026’, offering Mumbaikars traditional ukadiche (steamed) and fried modaks prepared by women’s self-help groups supported by the civic body.

Also Watch:

Modaks are in high demand during the Ganeshotsav festival. Keeping this demand in mind, citizens can register online through https://shgeshop.com for home delivery of modaks. Online-registered citizens will receive their orders at their doorstep starting September 14. The home delivery service will be available only within Mumbai.

The Modak Mahotsav will continue throughout the Ganeshotsav period. Citizens are required to complete their online registration at least one day in advance to avail themselves of the home delivery service, a civic official said.

Through this initiative, citizens will have access to quality modaks prepared by women’s self-help groups, while the groups will get an opportunity to expand their market reach and business prospects. Director (Planning) Dr. Prachi Jambhekar said the festival will not only add to the joy of Ganeshotsav but also provide Mumbaikars with an opportunity to support and encourage women entrepreneurs.