Paws and Prayer: Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav Pandals Welcome Animals To Be A Part Of The Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration | AI

As Mumbai prepares to dance to the beat of dhol-tasha drums and welcome Lord Ganesha, the city’s famed Ganeshotsav festival has taken a compassionate turn. This year, several prominent neighbourhood mandals have placed animal welfare at the very heart of their celebrations by transforming traditional pandals into pet-friendly spaces, extending their festive spirit to the city’s stray population.

Pet-Friendly Darshan And Special Aartis Planned

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav pandals – traditionally known for grand sets and innovative social themes – are set to accommodate non-human visitors this Ganesh Chaturthi. Mandals are encouraging families to bring their companion animals along with them for darshan by offering special access to pets, welcoming them for maha-aarti and organising health camps for the voiceless creatures.

Colaba Sankraman Shibir Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’s Mumbaicha Krupalu, will celebrate its 44th year at Transit Camp in Cuffe Parade. The mandal will feature a grand idol of Ganpati in the form of Kaalbhairav, a Hindu deity and a powerful manifestation of Lord Shiva, with a faithful black dog as its divine vehicle. The mandal has announced that it will not evict any strays from the pandal, will feed community animals and organise a maha aarti for pets and pet parents.

Mandal President Highlights Coexistence Message

Amit Sawant, the president of the mandal and a parent to four pet dogs, said, “The pandal is in the middle of a slum. We try to bring educational themes to spread awareness about various issues. This year we will educate people about animal welfare, with the idol being a symbolic manifestation of Kaalbhairav. For the 11 days, we will ensure that strays are not shooed away and they have a place to rest inside the pandal and are also welcomed for maha aarti.”

Read Also Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Prepare Ganeshotsav Plan With Atal Setu Diversions And 50 Extra Wardens...

Another pandal in the northern suburb, Kandivalicha Adhipati, has collaborated with an animal welfare organisation JeevOne Welfare Foundation to spread awareness about animal cruelty, illegal wildlife trade, plastic pollution, habitat loss and water scarcity. As a part of the theme, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will feed street dogs twice a day until visarjan, hold a rabies vaccination programme, tie radium collars to around 1,500 street dogs and organise a Maha-paw-aarti for the bappa.

Bhushan Tayde, one of the mandal’s members, said, “People have forgotten that animals also have a place on this planet and their acts harm the voiceless beings. Lord Ganesha has become a powerful symbol of coexistence, with the head of an animal. We aim to educate people about laws against animal cruelty.”

JeevOne’s founder, Sanket Bhatt, said, “Through various awareness and welfare initiatives with community participation, we aim to encourage people to care, protect and speak for the voiceless. We will also hold a microchip implant camp so that pet parents can have a permanent identity of their kids.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/