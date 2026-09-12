Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Prepare Ganeshotsav Plan With Atal Setu Diversions And 50 Extra Wardens For Traffic Control | AI

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have drawn up a special traffic management plan to tackle the expected surge in vehicles during Ganeshotsav, including a provision to divert traffic towards Uran Phata and Atal Setu if congestion increases, while seeking 50 traffic wardens from the Panvel Municipal Corporation to strengthen the traffic management machinery. The plan covers the stretch from Kon Phata to Kalamboli and aims to ease the additional traffic burden on Panvel and Kalamboli, particularly on routes towards Mumbai.

Traffic Diversions Planned Between Kon Phata And Kalamboli

With Atal Setu available as an alternative route to Mumbai, the traffic police will divert Mumbai-bound vehicles towards the bridge, depending on the traffic situation, while traffic may also be routed through Uran Phata. The move is aimed at reducing pressure on the main roads in Panvel and Kalamboli during the festival, when a large number of devotees and vehicles are expected to take to the roads.

The traffic police have sought 50 security personnel from the Panvel Municipal Corporation to work as traffic wardens during the festival. The additional manpower will assist traffic police in regulating vehicle movement and managing crowds at busy locations.

Traffic Hotspots And Accident-Prone Areas Reviewed

A detailed review has been conducted of the traffic situation in Panvel and surrounding areas, including potential congestion points, traffic hotspots, accident-prone black spots and major traffic corridors. Necessary measures will be implemented at these locations to prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, said traffic officials.

Panvel has been witnessing a rapid increase in population, industrial activity and the number of vehicles, resulting in considerable pressure on its road network. In view of this, additional manpower will be deployed on key routes and traffic arrangements will be modified wherever necessary during Ganeshotsav.

Road Works And Pothole Repairs Given Priority

Special emphasis has been placed on completing the flyover and side-road work at Kon Phata before the festival. The traffic police expect completion of these works to reduce traffic pressure in the area. Instructions have also been issued to urgently fill potholes and complete road-widening works at locations where required.

The traffic arrangements will also include measures to regulate vehicle movement at identified congestion points. Depending on the situation, diversions, barricading and other traffic-control measures will be implemented to prevent bottlenecks.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens and Ganesh devotees to cooperate with personnel deployed on roads, follow traffic rules and avoid parking vehicles on roads, particularly in crowded areas.

"Ganeshotsav is a festival of joy for citizens. The traffic police machinery is fully prepared to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience and that traffic movement in the city remains smooth during the festival," said Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Navi Mumbai Police.

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