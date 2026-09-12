India-China Ties: Why Past LAC Standoffs Mean New Delhi Must Stay Watchful After Xi Jinping's Return To Beijing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Bharat Mandapam - the venue for the BRICS Summit 2026 | ANI

As Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit—marking his first visit to India in seven years since the October 2019 Mamallapuram summit—the red carpet and diplomatic optics mask a historical pattern that Indian foreign policy cannot afford to ignore.

While the current thaw brings tangible economic relief and operational de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), history demonstrates that high-level warmth from Beijing has frequently served as a prelude to strategic pressure on the ground.

Historical pattern

Looking back across the last decade of bilateral engagements, every major diplomatic summit involving President Xi has been followed by military friction or aggressive postures along the border.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted President Xi in Gujarat in September 2014 to project a new "developmental partnership," over 1,000 PLA troops crossed the LAC in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh, overshadowing the visit.

Three years later, in June 2017, the narrative of economic cooperation collapsed into the 73-day Doklam standoff. Even the "Chennai Connect" established during the October 2019 Mamallapuram summit unravelled in less than six months.

By mid-2020, Beijing launched multiple simultaneous incursions in Eastern Ladakh, resulting in the violent Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the deadliest combat escalation between the two forces in 45 years.

High-level pledges and tactical mobilisation

Beijing’s foreign policy operates on two distinct tracks -- broad political declarations at international summits and granular security assertion on the ground.

The post-2014 record shows that political handshakes in capital cities do not automatically translate into operational restraint along the border.

For Indian security planners, assuming that high-level summitry guarantees long-term border stability has repeatedly proven to be a strategic miscalculation.

Border de-escalation is tactical, not structural

The military disengagement agreements reached in late 2024 at Depsang and Demchok resolved immediate operational friction and restored patrolling rights, paving the way for diplomatic normalisation.

However, this disengagement does not alter the vast militarised infrastructure including airfields, logistics hubs, and permanent garrisonsthat China built across Tibet and Xinjiang post-2020.

Beijing views tactical cooling off as a necessary measure to manage global economic headwinds, not as a concession on its underlying territorial claims.

Asymmetric economic dependencies persist

While India has begun easing operational bottlenecks by accelerating business visas and resuming direct flights, Beijing continues to hold significant structural leverage over critical industrial supply chains.

From active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to solar components and machinery, India remains dependent on Chinese manufacturing inputs. Warm diplomatic optics can easily obscure these deep trade asymmetries, leaving India vulnerable if Beijing decides to weaponise supply chains during a future dispute.

'Grey-zone' assertions continue unabated

Even during periods of relative diplomatic quiet, China actively advances its territorial posture through non-military 'grey-zone' tactics.

The ongoing construction of dual-use Xiaokang border villages, the repetitive renaming of geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh and expanded naval footprints in the Indian Ocean continue regardless of bilateral summits.

These incremental moves slowly alter ground realities without crossing the threshold of open military conflict.

Core geopolitical rivalry remains unchanged

President Xi’s participation in multilateral forums like BRICS in New Delhi is driven primarily by China’s broader global agenda of countering Western diplomatic dominance and strengthening Global South economic architectures.

It does not represent a shift in Beijing’s strategic posture toward India's rise.

China’s long-term objective of containing Indian influence in South Asia, most notably through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional maritime encirclement, remains firmly intact.

Strategic imperative for New Delhi

Welcoming President Xi to New Delhi is a practical necessity for regional stability, trade management and multilateral diplomacy.

However, the foundational takeaway from the post-2014 era is that New Delhi must rigorously separate summit diplomacy from ground security.

High-level warmth in Delhi must be matched by continuous LAC vigilance, supply-chain diversification and steady defence modernisation long after President Xi departs for Beijing.