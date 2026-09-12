Global South Must Move From Rule Taker To Rule Shaper, PM Modi Tells BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the Global South to emerge as a “rule shaper” in international decision-making as he opened the two-day BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Modi said developing economies are often the first to face the consequences of global crises but remain underrepresented when major international decisions are taken.

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reforms

Addressing BRICS leaders, Modi said the existing global governance structure resembles a pyramid where decision-making power remains concentrated at the top.

He called for transforming this “pyramid of privilege” into a “platform of partnership”, giving every country a stronger voice and stake in global decision-making.

Modi proposed that BRICS members jointly prepare 10 proposals for global governance reforms, which could eventually form a BRICS reform roadmap by the next summit.

Sharing my opening remarks during the BRICS Session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.’

https://t.co/g31TharSOc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

The Prime Minister also made a strong pitch for immediate UN Security Council reforms, saying changes to the global body could no longer be delayed.

‘BRICS Is Not Against Anyone’

Modi said BRICS has developed a distinct identity on the global stage while stressing that the grouping is not directed against any country.

His comments came as leaders gathered amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over the impact of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia on developing economies.

The summit includes leaders from major BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Seafarers’ Network Proposed

Modi also proposed creating a BRICS seafarers’ network aimed at improving the safety and welfare of maritime workers across member nations.

The proposal comes as maritime security and the protection of global trade routes gain importance amid geopolitical disruptions.

The BRICS Summit is expected to focus on greater cooperation among emerging economies while seeking a stronger role for the Global South in shaping the international economic and governance architecture.