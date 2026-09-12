Thane Snakebite Awareness Campaign: Tribal Schools, Hostels To Get Prevention And Emergency Response Training From September 19 | AI

Thane: The Tribal Development Department is launching a "Snakebite Awareness and Prevention Campaign" from September 19 to 26 across all government, aided ashram schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and student hostels in Thane district. Given that many of these residential institutions are situated near hilly, remote, and forested terrains, students face a heightened risk of encountering snakes, scorpions, and other wildlife.

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The campaign follows the Maharashtra government's decision on August 18, 2026, to classify snakebite as a notified disease. The mandate requires strict reporting and monitoring of incidents, mapped inventory of anti-snake venom stocks at local health centers, and upgraded emergency response mechanisms across all student accommodations.

Awareness and Safety Protocols

Conducted alongside local snake experts, health workers, and forest department officials, every facility will host at least a one-hour session to promote scientific awareness, safe distances from wildlife, and immediate response steps.

The curriculum focuses on three main principles: replacing fear with factual information, countering superstition with science, and avoiding delays in seeking medical care. Live snake demonstrations have been strictly banned inside school premises to protect student safety; expert training sessions will instead be recorded and broadcast via the department's digital studio.

> "For students living in hilly and forested areas, snakebites are not just a health issue, but a critical safety concern," stated an official from the Tribal Development Department. "Our primary focus is replacing fear with facts, superstition with science, and delays with immediate medical treatment."

To prevent medical delays, headmasters, superintendents, and nurses are mandated to update emergency contacts every three months, ensuring direct access to nearby healthcare facilities, anti-snake venom availability, emergency transport, and local snake rescuers.