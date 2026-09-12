MPSC Office Attack Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Three Sambhaji Brigade Activists Over Alleged Assault On Secretary |

Navi Mumbai police have arrested three men allegedly identified as activists of the Sambhaji Brigade for allegedly barging into the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) secretary’s office at CBD Belapur, throwing powder on the official, manhandling him and threatening to kill him over allegations linked to a question paper leak.

Accused Identified After Office Incident

The accused have been identified as Shreekrishna alias Annasaheb Adinath Sawant (50) of Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district, Suhas Laxman Rane (50), of Sakinaka in Mumbai and Yogesh Shantilal Patil (34), of Kalyan West.

DCP Zone 2 Amit Kale said the three had visited the MPSC office on Thursday morning and taken an appointment for Friday, claiming that they wanted to gift a few books to the secretary and show him some proof on a mobile phone.

Men Allegedly Took Appointment Before Entering Office

“On Friday, after visiting the office, one of the accused requested permission to take the mobile phone inside, saying that the proofs they wanted to show were on the phone. The other two went ahead, pretending to give the books as gifts, and allegedly put black powder on him while the third accused recorded the incident on video,” Kale said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Friday at the MPSC secretary’s chamber on the 10th floor of the commission’s office in Sector 11, CBD Belapur.

Secretary Allegedly Targeted Over Paper Leak Allegations

According to the police, two of the accused allegedly threw powder on the face and body of MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar. They allegedly shouted that the MPSC officials were involved in leaking examination papers and said they should be dealt with. They allegedly pushed and manhandled Harpalkar and threatened to kill him, warning that anyone involved in the paper-leak case would be dealt with, police said.

The third accused allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone. Despite the victim asking him not to film the incident, he allegedly continued recording, police said.

The three allegedly acted with a common intention and obstructed the official functioning of the MPSC office, according to the complaint.

“After the incident, we have beefed up security around the MPSC office,” Kale said.

The CBD police registered the case under sections 132, 133, 121(1), 115(2), 351(3), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Fad is investigating the case under the supervision of senior police officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/