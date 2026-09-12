BMC To Recycle 2,850 Tonnes Of PoP Ganpati Idol Waste Through Scientific Processing After Bombay HC Directions

BMC To Recycle 2,850 Tonnes Of PoP Ganpati Idol Waste Through Scientific Processing After HC Directions | AI

Mumbai: Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has rolled out an integrated mechanism for the retrieval, safe storage, scientific processing and productive reuse of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganpati idols after immersion. The civic body plans to appoint an agency to scientifically process and reuse around 2,850 metric tonnes (MT) of retrieved PoP material.

PoP Idols To Be Retrieved Within 24 Hours Of Immersion

Under Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) ward assistant commissioners have been directed to retrieve immersed idols from artificial ponds, temporary tanks and water bodies within 24 hours of immersion. Wards will deploy nodal personnel, manpower, PPE, cranes and covered vehicles for the operation and transport the retrieved idols to the designated Mulund storage facility.

The BMC has simultaneously invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from experienced agencies and technology providers for processing and reuse of the retrieved PoP. Agencies can propose technologies such as calcination, chemical disintegration or other scientifically validated and environmentally compliant methods.

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Recycled Material Can Be Used In Multiple Industries

"The processed material may be reused in applications including idol-making, plaster boards, ceramics, medical plaster, bricks and as filler material for the cement industry," said a senior civic official. To ensure accountability, wards have been instructed to maintain ward-wise records, weighbridge entries and photographic and videographic documentation. The operations will be monitored daily by assistant commissioners under the supervision of zonal deputy commissioners.

Eligible agencies will be shortlisted for the subsequent process. The deadline for submitting the EOI is September 29, up to 4 pm. The initiative aims to protect water bodies while establishing a circular, environmentally responsible system for recovering and productively reusing PoP from immersed idols.

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