FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Ujjain Shahi Masjid Demolition Plea Dismissed To Mumbai Mayor Slams CJP Amid Protest Row'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: MP High Court Dismisses Appeal Against Partial Demolition For Road Widening

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench on September 28 disposed of an appeal against the partial removal of Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid for road widening. The court noted a settlement between the mosque administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation, making the civic body’s assurances binding. The project is linked to preparations for Simhastha 2028. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Calls CJP 'Congress Jitao Party', Says 'Janta Is Watching' Amid October 2 Protest Row

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday called the Cockroach Janta Party the 'Congress Jitao Party' and alleged it acts in Congress's interests. Her remarks came after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an October 2 'Jail Bharo Andolan' following denial of permission for a Shivaji Park protest. Mumbai Police cited venue restrictions, missing BMC clearance, and traffic and noise concerns. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "...It is not 'Cocroach Janta Party'; it is 'Congress Jitao Party..." pic.twitter.com/QvezhxHX5E — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

3. Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Why India & Pakistan Could Both Win Gold If They Meet In Final

Should India and Pakistan both win their respective semi-finals, they will clash in the Asian Games final on October 3. However, if heavy rain prevents the final from being completed within the available playing window, both teams will share gold medals, instead of one silver and one gold. (Read more...)

STRAIGHT INTO THE SEMIFINALS! 🇮🇳



Asian Games 2026 | Cricket

Men’s Quarterfinal



The India vs Afghanistan Quarterfinal match was cancelled.



With India receiving a direct passage based on the higher seeding, the Indian men’s team has advanced to the Semifinals.



📅 Next Match: 1… pic.twitter.com/1Q18fEnA2L — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2026

4. ‘Women Should Not Have To Protest For Safety’: Abhijeet Dipke On LPU Unrest - VIDEO

Expressing concern over the reported situation, Dipke said university campuses should be among the safest places for women and that they should not have to protest or struggle for basic security. (Read more...)

A university campus should be one of the safest places for a woman. If women don’t feel safe even inside their hostels, we have a serious problem.



It’s 2026. Women should not have to protest, plead or fight for something as basic as their safety. pic.twitter.com/52NZR814s1 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 28, 2026

5. 'Blasting Music At 2 Am Is Not Bhakti': Allu Sirish Clarifies After Being Criticised For Hanuman Temple Loud Music Complaint

Allu Sirish clarified that his complaint against loud music from a Hyderabad Hanuman temple was about civic sense, not religion. “I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is not Bhakti,” he said. Sirish claimed late-night music had disturbed residents for several days. (Read more...)

Respected @hydcitypolice . I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS.



They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/ggJp4U4hdU — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 27, 2026

6. From Police Quarters To World Podium: Rudrankksh Patil's Double Medal Feat Makes Thane Proud

Thane shooter Rudrankksh Patil received a grand welcome after winning two medals in the 10m Air Rifle event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The world champion clinched an individual bronze and team silver alongside Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon, earning praise from President Droupadi Murmu. (Read more...)

7. FPJ Dialogue: MSRDC Aims To Develop 6,000 Km Of Expressways, Related Infrastructure By 2047, Says MD Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad

MSRDC is targeting 6,000 km of expressways and related infrastructure by 2047, with 900 km under implementation. MD Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad outlines plans for the Virar-Alibaug corridor, Samruddhi Mahamarg development, Mumbai-Nashik Highway expansion and Versova-Bandra Sea Link. (Read more...)

8. EPF Withdrawal Rules: What Happens To Your PF After Final Settlement?

Withdrawing your full EPF balance does not cancel your UAN. After getting a new job, fresh PF contributions can restart under the same permanent UAN. (Read more...)

9. 'Drama Nahi Karne Ka Hai': Maid Allegedly Caught Stealing, Employer Pays Pending Wages And Lets Her Leave; Netizens Divided | VIDEO

A viral video shows a domestic worker allegedly caught stealing being confronted by her employer, who tells her not to create any “drama” and asks her to complete formalities before collecting pending wages. The woman is seen kneeling and apologising. While some praised the employer’s restraint, others criticised the public sharing of the video. (Read more...)

A domestic worker was reportedly caught stealing from a house. Instead of confronting or humiliating her publicly, the homeowner allegedly paid her pending wages and let her leave pic.twitter.com/qvOMDMFGx7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 27, 2026

10. What Makes Santorini Special? Helly Shah Gives A Glimpse Of Greece’s Picturesque Island

Santorini, one of Greece’s most picturesque islands, has long been a favourite among travellers for its dramatic landscapes, whitewashed buildings and spectacular sunsets. Recently, television actor Helly Shah gave her followers a glimpse of the island, showcasing its scenic beauty and adding to its appeal as a dream travel destination. (Read more...)