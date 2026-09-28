Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Calls CJP 'Congress Jitao Party', Says 'Janta Is Watching' Amid October 2 Protest Row |

Mumbai: BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday took a swipe at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), referring to it as the 'Congress Jitao Party' and alleging that the group is associated with the Congress.

Speaking to the media, Tawde first referred to CJP as the “Congress Joint Party” before calling it the “Congress Jitao Party”. She claimed that the group does whatever suits the Congress and said the people were watching its activities. “They have their freedom to do whatever they want to, we'll do our work. The Janta is watching all of it,” Tawde said.

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Dipke Announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

Her remarks came hours after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on October 2, following the Mumbai Police's denial of permission for the outfit's proposed protest at Shivaji Park. Dipke has said the agitation will be held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and over the CJP's demands concerning the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Dipke announced the move in a social media post, saying the police decision to deny permission was unacceptable and alleging that it amounted to an attempt to suppress citizens' voices. He said the CJP would proceed with the “Jail Bharo Andolan” on Gandhi Jayanti if its protest was not permitted.

Why Mumbai Police Denied Permission

According to the police, the CJP had sought permission to hold the October 2 protest at Shivaji Park between 3 pm and 9 pm. Police cited restrictions on gatherings at the ground, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order and a later Maharashtra government resolution.

The police also said the organisers had not submitted the required BMC permission for using the ground. Concerns were raised over noise pollution and traffic congestion, with authorities pointing to Shivaji Park's residential and silence-zone status and the presence of hospitals in the surrounding area. Mumbai Police has advised the organisers to seek an alternative venue and submit a fresh application to the concerned police authorities.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission, besides seeking action concerning the SIR exercise. These remain the party's allegations and demands and have not been established as findings of a court or election authority.

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