CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces 'Jail Bharo Andolan' In Mumbai After Cops Deny Nod For Oct 2 Shivaji Park Protest |

Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on October 2 after Mumbai Police denied permission for the party's proposed protest at Shivaji Park against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Dipke announced the move in a social media post on Monday, writing, “Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy.” He said the police's decision to deny permission was unacceptable and alleged that it amounted to an attempt to suppress citizens' voices.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and has raised objections over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The group has also sought changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.

Mumbai Police Cite Restrictions At Shivaji Park

According to the police, the CJP had sought permission to hold the protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar from 3 pm to 9 pm on October 2. In its communication to the organisers, Shivaji Park police cited restrictions governing the use of the ground, including a 2013 Bombay High Court order and a Maharashtra government resolution.

Police also said the organisers had not submitted the required permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for use of the ground. Concerns were additionally raised over noise pollution and possible traffic congestion in the residential area.

The police pointed out that Shivaji Park falls within a silence zone and that several major hospitals are located in the surrounding area. Authorities said disruption to traffic could affect the movement of patients and emergency services.

Police Suggest Alternative Venue

Mumbai Police then advised the organisers to consider another venue in the city. The police said an application for an alternative location could be submitted to the concerned police station or police headquarters, after which the competent authority would take a decision according to applicable rules.

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Dipke, however, said the party would proceed with its proposed 'Jail Bharo Andolan' if it was not allowed to hold the protest. The CJP's earlier plan was to begin a nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2 if its demands concerning the Election Commission were not met.

The announcement comes amid the CJP's ongoing campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The allegations and the party's demands have not been established as findings of a court or election authority.

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