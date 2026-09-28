Mumbai Police Deny CJP’s October 2 Protest At Shivaji Park, Cite Ground-Use Restrictions, Missing BMC Permission & Traffic Concerns |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have denied permission to the proposed protest by the Cockroach Janata Party at Shivaji Park, Dadar, citing restrictions on the use of the ground, the absence of the required BMC permission, and concerns over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

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In a letter addressed to Ajinkya Shinde, National Organisational Head of the Cockroach Janata Party, Shivaji Park police said the party had proposed to hold a protest against the Election Commission at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 2 from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The police cited an order passed by the Bombay High Court on January 4, 2013, in connection with Public Interest Litigation No. 116 of 2009, stating that restrictions had been imposed on the use of Shivaji Park for purposes other than sports.

The police also noted that the party had not submitted the requisite BMC permission for use of the ground, as referred to in a Maharashtra Government Urban Development Department resolution dated January 20, 2016.

According to the police, Shivaji Park is located in a residential area and falls within a silence zone. They expressed concerns that the proposed protest could result in noise pollution and severe traffic congestion. The police further pointed out that several major hospitals are located in the surrounding area and that traffic disruptions could affect the movement of patients and emergency services.

On these grounds, Shivaji Park police station Senior Police Inspector Pramod Pawar informed the organisers that permission for the proposed protest at Shivaji Park and its surrounding area on October 2, 2026, had been denied.

The police, however, said that if the organisers wished to hold the protest at another location in Mumbai, they could approach the concerned police station or police headquarters with an application. The competent authority would then take an appropriate decision on the request.