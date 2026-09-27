‘Arbitrary Detention’: CJP Claims Assam Police Detained Ashutosh Ranka, Starts Hunger Strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday alleged that Assam Police had detained its co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and members of its team in Guwahati, claiming that the authorities had not provided any reason for the detention or released them.

In a post on X, the CJP said, “Assam Police detained @AshutoshRanka and the CJP team earlier today.” The party alleged that the detained members were still in custody and claimed that they had not been informed about the reason for the action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CJP further said its team had begun a hunger strike in protest against what it termed “arbitrary detention” and denial of their basic rights.

The detention reportedly took place on Sunday morning, shortly before the organisation’s planned regional volunteers’ meeting near the Assam Secretariat. Ranka and other party activists were in Guwahati for the meeting, which was aimed at bringing together volunteers from Assam and other northeastern states.

While being taken away by police earlier in the day, Ranka had alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was “scared” of the CJP’s campaign highlighting the condition of government schools in the state.

The party has been conducting its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign in Assam and had planned school visits and interactions with local residents and volunteers.

Ranka had also alleged that people in Kaziranga were being deprived of their rights, claiming that land, forests and water were being handed over to corporates.

The CJP has also been raising concerns over electoral-roll revision in Assam and had recently announced a campaign against alleged exclusions from the draft electoral rolls.