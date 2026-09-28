What Makes Santorini Special? Helly Shah Gives A Glimpse Of Greece’s Picturesque Island |

Helly Shah is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Greece, and she has been giving fans major travel envy by sharing gorgeous glimpses of her trip. The Swaragini and Chumbak series actress shared the pictures of Greece’s most picturesque island, Santorini, breakfasts, and a trip with her friends on Monday, September 28, 2026. Highlighting luxury cliffside accommodations, she noted that the island's breathtaking views provided a serene backdrop of slow mornings and golden evenings. Let's take a look at Santorini island and what makes it special?

Helly Shah shares Santorini pictures

On Monday, September 28, 2026, Helly Shah shared the pictures from her Greece trip on her social media account. Sharing the pictures of Santorini island, she wrote, "Not much to say… the views did all the talking ✨Slow mornings, long breakfasts, golden evenings. @villabordeaux made it exactly how we wanted it to be💝."

About Santorini island

Santorini, one of Greece’s most picturesque islands, has long been a favourite among travellers for its dramatic landscapes, whitewashed buildings and spectacular sunsets. Recently, television actor Helly Shah gave her followers a glimpse of the island, showcasing its scenic beauty and adding to its appeal as a dream travel destination.

Santorini island | Tripadvisor

It is a stunning volcanic island which is located in the southern Aegean Sea, Santorini is part of the Cyclades island group. The island is known for its striking architecture, with whitewashed houses, blue-domed churches and narrow lanes built along the steep cliffs of the caldera. The contrast between the bright buildings and deep blue waters creates the postcard-like scenery Santorini is famous for.

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Santorini island | Tripadvisor

One of the island’s biggest attractions is the caldera

One of the island’s biggest attractions is its caldera. It is formed following a massive volcanic eruption thousands of years ago. Visitors can explore viewpoints overlooking the volcanic landscape and the Aegean Sea. Tourists should also visit Oia, a village on the northern tip of the island. It is particularly popular for its sunsets, while Fira, the island’s capital, is known for its cliffside views, restaurants, shops and lively atmosphere.

Beyond its architecture and views, Santorini also offers volcanic beaches, local cuisine and archaeological sites. Beaches such as Red Beach are known for their distinctive volcanic landscape, while the ancient site of Akrotiri offers a glimpse into a prehistoric settlement preserved under volcanic ash.