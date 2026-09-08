Rare Sumatran Tiger Cubs Born In Greece, Offering Hope For Critically Endangered Species | X - CGTNOfficial

Three Sumatran tiger cubs, belonging to the world's most endangered tiger species, have been born at a zoo near Athens, offering hope for the survival of a predator whose numbers in the wild have dwindled dramatically.

The two-month-old cubs received identification microchips and their first vaccinations on Tuesday as part of international efforts to maintain a backup population of the critically endangered species.

Only about 400 remain in wild

Found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the Sumatran tiger is classified as critically endangered by the United Nations and conservation groups. As few as 400 are believed to survive in the wild, largely because of extensive forest clearing.

“The Sumatran tiger is one of the most threatened tiger species in the world, and among felines in general,” said Theodoros Babilis, head keeper of cats and monkeys at Attica Zoological Park.

Zoos in Europe and elsewhere are maintaining a safety population, he said, “so that in the future there can be potential reintroductions of this species into the wild.”

The Sumatran tiger is the world's smallest tiger species, though males can grow up to 2.55 metres long and weigh as much as 140 kilograms.

Skilled swimmers and climbers, the tigers use their distinctive dark stripes, unique to each animal like a fingerprint, to camouflage themselves in dense forests while hunting deer, wild pigs and smaller mammals.

Cubs born in early July

The two male cubs and one female were born in early July to their mother, Toba, and father, Argos. Argos has since died of cancer.

Zoo staff said the surviving cubs are expected to be named after characters from Homer's The Odyssey.

Despite being only two months old, the cubs have already developed sharp claws and teeth, making them difficult to handle, Babilis said.

The three were restless during Tuesday's vaccination, forcing veterinary staff to seek assistance while moving them in carriers on electric buggies.

Read Also Houthi Attacks Saudi Arabia, Over 70 Injured As Oil Facilities Hit

Caring for wild cubs a challenge

Dr Arsenoi Psaroudaki, a zoo and wildlife veterinarian, said caring for the animals requires considerable effort.

“The tigers don't like to be handled. They're very wild,” she said, adding that staff have to work quickly to minimise stress on the animals.

The cubs were fitted with microchips registered in a shared database and given a vaccine similar to one commonly administered to cats, protecting them against three diseases.

Also Watch:

Conservation work brings hope

For Psaroudaki, caring for the cubs also offers “some hope for safeguarding these really rare cats.”

She added: “It's very humbling to be able to work with the rarest tiger species in the world.”