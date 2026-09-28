Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: MP High Court Dismisses Appeal Against Partial Demolition For Road Widening | X

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench on Monday, September 28, disposed of an appeal challenging the removal of a portion of Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid at Chatri Chowk, near Gopal Mandir, in connection with a road-widening project. The court took note of a settlement between the mosque administration and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and said the assurances given by the civic body would be binding on it.

The development comes amid heightened tension around the mosque, where protests were reported as authorities proceeded with the road-widening exercise. News reports said police deployed tear gas after stone-pelting was reported during the confrontation.

What Is The Ujjain Shahi Masjid Case?

The dispute concerns a portion of the Shahi Masjid that falls within the proposed alignment of a 15-metre-wide road under the Ujjain Development Plan 2035.

The mosque is registered as a Waqf property. Earlier court proceedings concerned notices issued by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation seeking removal of portions of the structure that authorities said were obstructing the planned road widening.

According to the September 9 order of Justice Sandeep N Bhatt, the proposed action involved portions of the prayer hall or Jamat Khana, a minaret and the Mazhar Chouk Shahi. The petitioners had challenged the demolition notices and argued that the action affected their constitutional rights under Articles 14, 25, 26 and 300A.

High Court Had Earlier Allowed Road Widening

On September 9, a single-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the municipal corporation’s action.

The court held that the authorities had followed the statutory process and provided an opportunity of hearing. It further observed that the road-widening exercise was being undertaken in the larger public interest, particularly in view of increasing traffic and preparations for Simhastha 2028.

The court said the action could not be characterised as arbitrary or discriminatory and found no violation of Articles 14, 25, 26 or 300A of the Constitution.

The New Indian Express reported that the road is an important route connecting the Gopal Mandir area towards the Mahakaleshwar Temple and the Kshipra River, with large numbers of devotees expected to use the route during major religious events.

September 28 Appeal And Settlement

The latest proceedings involved an appeal against the earlier decision. The division bench, comprising Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Jai Kumar Pillai, took note of an agreement reached between the mosque administration and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The bench observed that the assurances made by the Municipal Corporation in its reply and notices would remain binding on the civic body and disposed of the appeal.

The latest order therefore comes after the earlier single-judge ruling had already cleared the way for the partial removal required for the road-widening project.

Why Is The Road Being Widened?

The road-widening work is linked to preparations for Simhastha 2028, one of the major religious gatherings held in Ujjain. Authorities have cited the need to improve traffic movement, manage large crowds and strengthen public safety as reasons for widening roads in the city.

The September 9 court order records the municipal corporation’s argument that the road is used during events such as Shahi Sawari and Peshwai and that widening is required to facilitate the movement of devotees and vehicles.

The authorities have also maintained that action has not been limited to the mosque. The Indian Express reported that portions of other religious structures, including temples and another mosque, had also been removed along the wider road-widening exercise.

Protests And Tension In Ujjain

The court developments coincided with protests at the site on September 28. According to reports, members of the Muslim community had gathered near the mosque to oppose the proposed removal of its portion.

The New Indian Express reported that the situation turned tense as authorities proceeded with the road-widening work, while Scroll reported that police used tear gas after stone-pelting was reported.

The Free Press Journal also reported that members associated with the mosque had begun removing the affected section themselves following an agreement, before tensions escalated at the site.

What Happens Next?

With the September 28 appeal disposed of and the earlier September 9 ruling permitting the authorities to proceed, the legal challenge to the proposed partial removal has now moved forward on the basis of the settlement and the civic body’s assurances.

The wider road-widening project remains part of Ujjain’s preparations for Simhastha 2028, while authorities continue to manage the situation around the Shahi Masjid amid heightened security.