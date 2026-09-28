Ujjain Shahi Masjid Removal Sparks Tension; Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas Reported During Road Widening | VIDEO | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Ujjain on Monday morning during the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk for a proposed road-widening project. The situation turned tense after some unidentified people allegedly started pelting stones in the area, prompting police to fire tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The development came after the mosque committee and district administration reached an understanding over removing the portion of the mosque that was reportedly coming in the way of the proposed road-widening work.

Following the agreement, members of the mosque committee began removing the affected section themselves in the presence of police and administrative officials. However, the situation later escalated when stone-pelting was reported in the area.

Police personnel intervened and used tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. A large number of people had gathered at the spot during the removal work.

Ujjain: Tension was reported in Ujjain on Monday after stone-pelting broke out during the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk. The development came after the mosque committee and the district administration reached an understanding over… pic.twitter.com/JjFwYCpQTP — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 28, 2026

Women block road, police officer injured

Amid the tension, women protesters also staged a road blockade. Police personnel tried to remove the women from the road and maintain law and order.

During the operation, Ujjain Crime Branch police station in-charge Inspector Pushpa Panchal suffered a cut on her hand. According to police, some women were moving forward during the protest. Female police personnel were deployed to ensure that they were removed safely.

Police personnel reached the women, who were taking cover under a sheet. During the process, the edge of the sheet cut Panchal's hand.

She was given first aid and her hand was bandaged. Police said no woman was injured and all the women were safe.

Panchal said the injury occurred while police were carrying out their law and order duty.

"While removing the women, they were under a sheet. My hand was cut by its edge during the process. No woman was injured and everyone is safe. I was given first aid. This is part of law and order duty and the police's responsibility," she said.

Breaking 🚨



Tense situation in Ujjain, as Muslims attack Police resisting the Court permitted partial demolition of the Shahi Masjid for road widening.



First Muslims illegally occupy road, and when Court orders for demolition of Mosque, they attack Police and administration… pic.twitter.com/KzyBLrvJle — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) September 28, 2026

Road widening work ahead of 2028 Simhastha

The incident took place amid road-widening work being carried out in Ujjain ahead of the 2028 Simhastha. The 900-metre stretch from Kanthal Square to Gopal Mandir is being widened to 15 metres.

Structures falling within the proposed road-widening area are being removed as part of the project. The Shahi Masjid's portion reportedly came within the area required for the road-widening work.

The matter concerning the removal of the mosque portion is also scheduled to be heard by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

उज्जैन में शाही मस्जिद के पास पथराव



मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन में सड़क चौड़ी करने के लिए शाही मस्जिद के एक हिस्से को तोड़े जाने के विरोध ने हिंसक रूप ले लिया. मौके पर जुटी भारी भीड़ और पुलिस के बीच तीखी झड़प हो गई, जिसके बाद उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर पथराव शुरू कर दिया.



हालात बेकाबू… pic.twitter.com/cgED4EQ2eM — zingabad (@zingabad) September 28, 2026

Read Also Tension In MP’s Ujjain As Protesters Oppose Partial Removal Of Shahi Masjid For Road Widening

Shahi Masjid is over 100 years old

The Shahi Masjid in Ujjain is more than 100 years old. According to the mosque management, a document dated March 17, 1925, from the time of the Scindia royal family mentions that the remaining portion of the mosque was to be kept intact after land acquisition.

The mosque management has also claimed that it gave some of its land in 1975 for road and traffic-related purposes.

It has further said that the mosque and details of its measurement were mentioned in the Madhya Pradesh government gazette dated September 13, 1985.