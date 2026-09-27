CM Mohan Yadav Removes Part of Ancestral House For Ujjain Road Widening Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example ahead of the Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday used a pickaxe to remove a portion of his ancestral house in Ujjain’s Abdalpura area. The move came as the Ujjain road widening project began on the 730-metre stretch from Khajurwali Masjid through Abdalpura and Jivajiganj police station to Ganesh Chowk, aimed at improving traffic movement.

The road is being widened to 15 metres at a cost of around Rs 9.80 crore, provided by the state government. The project is expected to improve connectivity on one of Ujjain’s important and busy routes.

#WATCH | MP CM Mohan Yadav Removes Part of Ancestral House For Ujjain Road Widening Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #RoadWidening #MohanYadav pic.twitter.com/i0gGMQKm83 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 27, 2026

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The road widening work is being carried out ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, when the city is expected to witness a significant rise in the number of devotees and vehicles. Officials said the widened road will help make traffic movement smoother and more organised.

The project will affect portions of 272 buildings along the proposed road. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has already completed measurements, marked the road boundary and served notices to owners of the affected properties as per rules.

Following the marking, several residents voluntarily began removing the affected portions of their houses from Saturday. Vinod Rathore and Ravindra Kumar Rathore were among the residents who started removing the marked portions.

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CM Mohan Yadav’s decision to remove a part of his ancestral house comes as the Ujjain road widening gains momentum. The move is being carried out as part of preparations to improve infrastructure and traffic management ahead of Simhastha 2028.

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Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra inspected the proposed road on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the road widening project. He directed officials to provide necessary support and guidance to affected residents and property owners and complete the work within the stipulated time.

The project is expected to benefit local residents, traders and the general public by improving movement along the busy route.